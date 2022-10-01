John Mark Rader, 65, of Lebanon, passed away on Sept. 30, 2022, at his home.
John Mark Rader, 65, of Lebanon, passed away on Sept. 30, 2022, at his home.
A native of Alabama, he was the son of the late Leo Thurman Rader and Gladys Harper Rader.
He was a graduate of Smyrna High School and retired from Triumph Aerostructures.
He attended the Hartsville Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 21 years, Melanie McCall Rader.
He is survived by: six children, Whitney Rader, Jerry (Jennifer) Taylor, Mark (Bethany) Rader, Meriam (Kevin) Whited, Joel (Tracy) Taylor, Tamina (Brandon) Jeffries; two brothers, Leo “Buddy” (Carrolyn) Rader, David (Andrea) Rader; two sisters, Patricia (Gerry) Bess, Debbie (Jerry) Shrum; and 10 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. from Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, located at 241 West Main St. in Lebanon, with Jeff Pratt officiating. Interment will be held in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
