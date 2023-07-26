A celebration of life service for John P. “Hugo” Huheey will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Bryant Chapel of First United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 1 p.m. until service time.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 26, 2023 @ 7:11 pm
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 26, 2023 @ 7:11 pm
A celebration of life service for John P. “Hugo” Huheey will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Bryant Chapel of First United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 1 p.m. until service time.
Mr. Huheey, 83, of Lebanon, passed away on July 13, 2023.
Born June 2, 1940, in Cincinnati, Ohio, he is the son of the late George Mercer Huheey and Mary Jane Weaver Huheey.
During his life, he had served as plant manager for Cedar Hill Farms Dairy in Cincinnati, Ohio; regional sales manager for United Dairy Farmers in Cincinnati; and last as national sales manager for Martha White Pet Food Division in Brentwood.
After retirement, he started his own business — Hugo Clubfitter — in golf-club making, repair, and fitting. He received multiple accolades, including Tennessee Club Maker for 2008 and 2009. He was an avid golfer his entire life, from grade school on. His greatest pleasure was the opportunity to play golf for a week at Augusta National, staying in the bachelor quarters.
He took up fishing and hunting at an early age with his Grandpa Weaver’s guidance. He was given the opportunity to hunt and fish all over North America and Central America until moving to Tennessee.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn J. Huheey.
He is survived by: his wife of 48 years, Barbara Benham Huheey; sister-in law, Marsha Fisher (Ed), brother-in-law, Walter Benham; along with two nieces, two nephews, one great-niece and two great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tennessee Golf Foundation by mailing those to 400 Franklin Road, Franklin, Tennessee, 37069 (or via contacting the organization online at TNGolfFoundation.org) or to the Tunnels 2 Towers Foundation (t2t.org)
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.