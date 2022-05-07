John Richard Fesler, 74, of Beechmont, Kentucky, died on May 2, 2022, at
the Maple Manor Health and Rehab in Greenville, Kentucky.
Born in Madison on Oct. 14 to the late Rev. Robert James Fesler and Viola Christine Johnson Fesler, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy “Judy” Fesler, and brother, Wayne David Fesler.
Graduating high school in 1965 from Lebanon High, John served our country
in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged to return home to enter a career in sales.
He is survived by: his companion, Faith Slaughter; two sons, John Douglas Fesler (Trina) of Washington, D.C., Scott Richard Fesler (Melissa) of Knoxville; three grandchildren, Elliott Mason Fesler, Kathryn Gayle Fesler, Terilyn Nikol Fesler; and two brothers, Rev. James Terry Fesler (Linda) of Lebanon and Robert Daniel Fesler (Karen) of Cookeville.
Visitation was held on Friday from noon until 2 p.m. at T.W. Crow and Son Funeral Home in Scottsville, Kentucky.
A graveside service was held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at Crescent Hill Cemetery in Scottsville, Kentucky.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.twcrowfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.