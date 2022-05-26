John Richard Macon Jr., 77, passed away on May 24, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John Richard “Dick” Macon, Sr., and Nancy Beth Oakley Macon, and a grandson, Carl Macon Eubank.
He is survived by: his wife of 58 years, Donna Macon; son, Richie (Gwynne) Macon; daughters, Suzanne (Dwayne) Eubank, LeaBeth (Steven) Pack; grandchildren, Emily (Derrick) Spears, Ansley Eubank (and her fiancé, Jacob Smith), Eli Macon, Isaac Macon, John Richard Macon IV, Jacob Franklin, Lauren Macon Franklin, John Henry Pack; and sisters, Linda Macon Evins and Melanee (Jerry) Sullins.
Richard was a 1962 graduate of Watertown High School receiving the superlative most popular.
He was a member of College Hills Church of Christ, serving as a past deacon when it was College Street Church of Christ.
Richard was the primary owner of the first Century 21 Realty & Auction Company in Lebanon.
He enjoyed coaching Little League Baseball, served as past president for the chamber of commerce, and he was also a member of many Wilson County boards, including the fair board.
He was presently an auctioneer for the Wilson Horse and Mule sale in Cookeville and a Realtor at J.R. Hobbs & Sons Real Estate and Auction.
Richard received numerous awards and recognitions during his realtor and auctioneer career.
Visitation will be held on Friday evening from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the College Hills Church of Christ. Visitation will also be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at noon at the church. Eddie Testamand will officiate the services. Interment will follow in Commerce Cemetery.
Active pallbearers are John Henry Pack, Eli Macon, Isaac Macon, Jacob Franklin, Dwayne Eubank, Steven Pack, Basil Skelton, Will Grandstaff, Jimmy Neal, Danny Hensley, Toby Everett Hurd and Robert Schupbach.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Richard’s memory to the Commerce
Cemetery Fund or to the Lebanon Youth Baseball League.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.