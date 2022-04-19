John Robert “Bob” Lowe, 64, of Lebanon, passed away on April 9, 2022 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by: his mother, Bobby Jane “B.J.” Lowe; maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. J.R. Smith; paternal grandparents, Dr. Charles T. and Ruth Lowe, Virginia Lowe; brother-in-law, Bobby Jackson; and uncle, Ron Guinn.
He is survived by: wife of 35 years, Shirley Lowe; three daughters that he
and Shirley raised, Cindy Kemp, Gabbie Teeter, Erica Tarpley; sons-in-law, Jamie Kemp, Michael Teeter, Andy Tarpley; grandchildren, Preston Kemp, Cooper, Brie Teeter; father, Tommy Lowe (and his lifetime partner, Miss Jimmye Reeves); siblings, Sherrie Jackson, Chuck Lowe (and his wife, Dena Lowe); aunts and uncles, Johnnie Faye and Chuck Craig, Betsy and Johnny Meador, Marilyn Guinn; niece and nephews, Brent Goodman, Blake Goodman, Jenna Lowe Clay, Chaz Lowe; and sisters-in-law, Linda Farmer, Regina Kent, Lynn Kent and Lisa Kent.
Bob was born in Lebanon on Nov. 22, 1957.
He was a 1976 Castle Heights graduate and attended Cumberland College. He was owner of Travel World, Inc., and a part-time employee of Wilson Bank & Trust.
He enjoyed motorcycles, boating, skiing, traveling, and teaching Sunday school.
Bob was a member of West Haven Baptist Church.
A celebration of life service was held on Friday at 7 p.m. at West Haven Baptist Church, with visitation from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to West Haven
Baptist Church (which can be mailed to 5860 Lebanon Road, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087) to go toward a new swingset for the children’s playground.
Bob, Shirley, Cindy, Gabbie and Erica, along with their extended families, and the entire Lowe family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude and thanks for the countless thoughts, calls, visits, support, and prayers for Bob and Shirley during his two-year, heroic fight.
A special thanks to some of the businesses and healthcare providers that
contributed to helping Bob and Shirley fight this battle are Gibbs Pharmacy, Tennessee Oncology, and Wilson Bank & Trust.
Medical treatment and support was provided from Dr. Stephen Cantrell, Dr. Jim Reed, Dr. Hardee Sorrells, and Dr. Anthony Greco.
The following groups who lifted Bob and our family in prayer include Yoga
students at the Jimmy Floyd Center, Sharp’s Auto, prayer warriors, and our West Haven Baptist Church family.
We thank all our friends, all the Travel World customers, and the entire community for the support, love, and prayers.
John 3:16 reads, “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son so that whosoever believes in him, shall never perish, but have everlasting life.”
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.