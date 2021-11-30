Services for John Thomas Blair, 78, will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Thomas Blair and Betty Mai Stevenson Blair; sisters, Shirley Pennington, Maudie Robertson; brother, Forrest Blair; and step-daughter, Sherita Michelle Thompson.
Survivors include: wife, Patricia Blair; children, Juan R. (Sandy) Blair; twins, Regina Blair, Reginald (Carolyn) Blair; twins, Vergel Fitzpatrick Blair, Virgil Fitzgerald (Ronessa) Blair, Zaundra Y. (Whitney) Blair, step-children Marco Branson, Samuel Branson; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Beverly Tillison; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-3117, www.
neublemonumentfuneral
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.