A funeral service for John W. (J.W.) Hester will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Terry Fesler officiating. Interment will be held in Jackson Cemetery.
Visitation was held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will be held on Thursday after 11 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Mr. Hester, 85, of Lebanon passed away on July 3, 2022, at Lebanon Health & Rehab.
Born on July 18, 1936, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late John Ed Hester and Thelma Dell Wrye Hester.
He was a life-long farmer and had worked at Fakes & Hooker and Stroud’s Building Center.
He was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: his wife, Mary Gaines Hester; son, George Taylor; two sisters, Marie Felure, Hattie Branham; and two brothers, Virgil Hester and David Hester.
He is survived by: three children, Tina Hester, Jean (Mark) Shutt, Wiley (Glenda) Taylor; sister, Myrtle (Thomas) Prewett; three grandchildren, Brandy (Ricky) Bell, Jeremy (Sara) Taylor, Thomas Taylor; and four great-grandchildren, Ashlyn (Chris) Bell, Kayla Bell, Naomi Taylor, and Lucian Taylor.
Pallbearers are Joseph Dodd, Gary Holbert, Ronnie Wrye, Mark Shutt, Dennis Hackett and John Ralph.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
