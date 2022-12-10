A funeral service for Johnie Payton will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Terry Trice, Rochelle Dail and Robert Calloway officiating. Interment will follow in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from noon until 2 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Miss Payton, 72, of Lebanon, passed away on Dec. 7, 2022.
Born on Feb. 24, 1950, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late William Lee Payton and Doris Braden Pennington Payton.
She received her bachelor of science degree in music education from Middle Tennessee State University in 1971.
She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc., and attended Immanuel Baptist Church.
Her honors and accomplishments are innumerable. However, some highlights include: being the founding director of the Evermean Evergreen Cloggers, being selected as the Wilson County Teacher of the Year in 2003, served as a past president for the Lebanon Education Association, and was a former board member for the United Way of Wilson County.
She also served one term on the Wilson County Board of Education, representing zone 6. In 2011, she received the Friend of Education Award given by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce.
In addition, she served on the National CLOG Committee, which facilitates the National CLOG Convention each year.
Finally, Payton served on the Wilson County Fair Board, where she had the responsibility of hiring the Wilson County Fair’s special performing groups and artists.
During her nearly 40 years of teaching, she has literally shaped the minds and hearts of thousands of children.
After retiring from teaching, she worked at Cracker Barrel in Lebanon and Cedars Prep.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Lewis, William, and Billy.
She is survived by: her brother, Michael Payton; nieces, Bryanna and Alena; nephew, Malik; great-nieces, Natalie, Ali Grace, Sophia; and great-nephew, Roman.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.