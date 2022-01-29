Visitation for Johnnie May Calhoun, 67, was held on Thursday from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Beatrice Rickman, and siblings, Sadie Rickman, James Rickman and Charlie Allen Rickman.
Survivors include: a loving godson, Tarvaris Lamont Claiborne and Penny; siblings, Willie Bell Rickman, Annie Bell (Robert) Hickman, Mary (Larry) Stewart, Bertha Claiborne, Alvin (Leeann) Rickman, Katie Carter, Gladys Rickman, David Rickman, Carol Christeen Rickman, Noel Rickman, Patricia Rickman, Betty Rickman; along with many special family friends, a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends.
Johnnie lived a happy life in spite of her health, rich in family, friends and love.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
