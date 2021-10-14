Johnnie White, 79, passed away on Oct. 9, 2021, at her residence.
She is survived by: a loving and devoted son, Reginald “Gill” (Marie) White; devoted sister, Evelyn Cason; and devoted brother, Donald White; devoted nephews, Quinton Cason, Broderick (Trina) White; other nephews, Greg (Landry), Rico Cason, Joshua Glenn; nieces, Mavis Chubb, Camara Cason; great nephew, B.J. White; and many other relatives and friends.
Family visitation will be held Oct. 18 from noon and 1 p.m., with the funeral to follow at Lebanon’s J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel. Rev. Albert Strawther will be eulogist.
Interment will be held at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home. 615-444-4558
