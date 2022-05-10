Johnny Lee Wilkerson, 83, of Lebanon, passed away on May 3, 2022, at the age of 83 years.
He was born on Sept. 23, 1938, in Smith County.
Johnny loved his family with his whole heart. He was the eldest son of the late Daniel Seay Wilkerson and Ona Mai Walden Wilkerson. Johnny was a loving son, brother, husband and father, granddaddy, great-granddaddy and uncle.
He is survived by: his daughters, Jackie Slayton, Jamie Bennett, Penny (Glenn) Wright; grandchildren, Tony “Lee” (Angela) Wilkerson, Jr., Jill Nicole Wilkerson, Jonathan Ashley Slayton, James Aaron Slayton, Kendall (Monique) Slayton, Jeremy Bennett, Jordan Bennett, Brittany Leann Johnson, Cassandra Wright, Kati Holliday, Lori (Heath) Watkins; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Yvonne Wilkerson, Adam Daniel Wilkerson, Kyah Nicole Campbell, Alexander Slayton, Gabriel Slayton, Kinsley Slayton, Harlynn Slayton, Christian Campbell, Devin Campbell; brother, Walter (Shirley) Wilkerson; sisters, Brenda (Geary) Smith, Kathy (Joe) Sheppard, Sandra (Terry) Duke; along with a multitude of cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, in addition to an abundance of loving friends and family members.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: his brothers, Bobby Wilkerson, Frank Wilkerson, David Wilkerson; a sister, Sharon Lawson; a loving wife, Barbara Ann Willis Wilkerson; a son, Tony Lee Wilkerson, Sr.; grandsons, Zachary Ryan Johnson, Landon Mitchell Johnson, Glenn Wright, Jr.; granddaughters, Amy Yvonne Wilkerson, Angela Dawn Wilkerson; and great-grandson, Austin Peyton Wilkerson.
Johnny always loved the holidays, when he could cook a big meal and sit around his table with his family and laugh and cut up.
He loved talking about as he would call it, the good ole’ days.
He loved gardening and loved a good tomato from his garden.
He made so many friends along his life’s journey and never met a stranger.
Johnny loved to sit out in his swing and chat with friends or family that stopped by.
His father taught him carpentry, and Johnny formed a company that he named Wilkerson & Son Contractor, where he and his son Tony would work together building houses. He put great pride and joy in his gardening and carpentry work.
Johnny loved the Lord and he was baptized by his nephew, Tommy Willis, on Sept. 18, 2016.
A memorial service to celebrate Johnny’s life will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Hunter Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the service time on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.