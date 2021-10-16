Jonathan Hunter Kelley, 26, of Castalian Springs, passed away on Oct. 3, 2021.
He is survived by: his parents, Jonathan Kelley, Susan Ray (Darrell) Holt; sister, Jennifer (Craig) Moreland; grandmothers, JoAnn Kelley, Martha Ray; step-brother, Darrell; step-sisters, Dana, Cynthia; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins whom he loved so much.
Hunter was a partner in the family business, Kelley’s Berry Farm, along with his dad (Jon), uncle (Pat) and cousin (James). He loved the farm and the outdoors.
His infectious smile and kind and compassionate spirit will be greatly missed by all.
A memorial service was held for the family at Hartsville United Methodist Church on Oct. 6.
Anthony Funeral Home in Hartsville was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-374-2280, www.
