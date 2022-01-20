Jordan Wilson Measle Sr., passed away on Jan. 17, 2022, at age 79.
The funeral service, conducted by Danny Sellars, is at 1 p.m. on Friday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens and will follow the service.
Pallbearers are Mark Page, Don Page, Daniel Page, Jeremy Dennett, Lewis Bennett, Benny Spurlock, Chris Manners and Chad Ford.
The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Friday from noon until the service at 1 p.m.
Jordan Wilson Measle, Sr., was born in Lebanon to Maude Irene Cobby Measle and Jordan Wilson Measle.
He was known as a jack of all trades, but he specialized in working on lawn mowers.
Mr. Measle is survived by: his wife, Gail Measle; son, Robert Measle; step-children, Melinda Dykes, Rhonda Kay Measle, and Ray; grandchildren, Samar Lynn Measle, Carrie Measle, Aiden Oliver Measle; sisters, Marie Bennett, Brenda Thorson; nieces and nephews, including Sally Turner, Benny Spurlock, T.J. Mofield, Cecil Bennett, Lewis Bennett, Brenda Heston; and 24 great-nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by: his son, Ryan Measle; step-daughter, Ruby Spurlock; and parents Maude and Jordan Measle.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
