Joseph Clark, of Lebanon, passed away on March 1, 2022, at age 75.
The memorial service, which will be conducted by Darrin Reynolds and Carl Jones, is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday at Immanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Baptist College Ministry at Cumberland University by mailing those to Wilson County Baptist Association, care of BCM, Box 2190, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37090.
Joseph Michael Clark was born in Levelland, Texas, to Sybil England Crawford and Nathaniel Joseph Crawford.
He graduated from Western Kentucky University with a bachelor of science degree in technology.
He was a Roadway truck driver, attended Immanuel Baptist Church and enjoyed shooting.
He was a long-time member and supporter of the National Rifle Association.
Mr. Clark is survived by: his wife, Sally Clark; son, Joey (Patti) Clark; grandchildren, Nathan Clark, Allie Clark; sisters, Michelle Clark, Lea Carole Clark, Kelly Boldt; and a brother Joe (Gretchen) Crawford.
He is preceded in death by: a son, Steven Charles Clark; father, Nathaniel Joseph Crawford; mother, Sybil England Clark; and adoptive father, Dr. Charles C. Clark.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
