Joseph Ernest Allen, 78, of Mt. Juliet, passed away on Feb. 6, 2023.
Joseph was a family man, who raised three kids, tended a horse farm, and traveled the world while working for Caterpillar for 43 years.
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 9:49 am
Joseph Ernest Allen, 78, of Mt. Juliet, passed away on Feb. 6, 2023.
Joseph was a family man, who raised three kids, tended a horse farm, and traveled the world while working for Caterpillar for 43 years.
He loved making people laugh, and was a well-known family prankster, starting with his entrance into the world.
When they couldn’t get to a hospital in time, he was born in a funeral home.
He could track the major moments of his life by the cars he owned, remembering every one and was an avid collector, or as avid as Caroll allowed him to be … after all, there was only so much room in the garage.
He fondly remembered his childhood around Philadelphia, Hannibal and Canton, Missouri, before moving to Bartonville, Illinois. That’s where he met a woman in a band uniform who stole his heart. That moment during his senior year of high school brought him together with his life-long love, Caroll. They went on to marry in 1968, followed by 55 years together, and three pranksters of his very own.
In that time, they moved from Illinois to Mexico City, Mexico; North Carolina; California, and
Nashville before retiring.
During his career, his travels took him to Siberia, Singapore and throughout South America, developing multiple patents, one of which is still being used in earth moving equipment today.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Joseph Russell Allen and Martha Thompson, and his sister, Eunice Axtell.
He is survived by: his loving wife of 55 years, Caroll Allen; children, Joseph (Pantea) Allen, Stacie Allen, Michele Allen; brother, Randall Allen; sisters, Lisa (Robbie) Brown, Karla Allen Blair; grandchildren, Caitlin Davis, Hailey Davis, Joseph Allen, Jaden Allen; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Funeral service was held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, with Danny Sellars officiating. Interment followed the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family was held on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m.
