Joseph Lee Watson Jr., 79, a McMinnville resident and Warren County native, was born on April 5, 1942, and died on Dec. 6, 2021, at Ascension St. Thomas West in Nashville following a brief illness.
He was the owner of numerous gas stations in Lebanon and McMinnville, the property manager of Hardaway Construction, a member of McMinnville Church of God, and the son of the late Joseph Lee and Jessie Mae King Watson, Sr.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Jerry Watson, and a niece, Becky Watson.
Mr. Watson is survived by two children, April (Scott) Sharp of Lebanon, TN and Lee (Tish) Watson of McMinnville, TN; six grandchildren, Tyler Watson, Brayden Watson, Lexi Watson, Noah Sharp, Zach Sharp, and Eli Sharp; half-sister, Genia King; two aunts, Opal Davis and Edna Campbell both of McMinnville, TN; uncle, Roy King of McMinnville, TN; two nephews, Robert and Matthew Watson; niece, Kim Hart; and special friend, Ronnie Adcock of McMinnville, TN.
Graveside service and entombment will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 8, 2021 in Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Warren County with Roland Sharp officiating. Military grave rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 173 and VFW Post 5064 Honor Guards. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at High’s.
Online condolences may be made at www.highfuneralhome.com.
High Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
