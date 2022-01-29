Joseph Rawitser “Joe” Manning passed away in St. Petersburg, Florida, from heart complications on Jan. 11, 2022, at 80 surrounded by his loving family.
His wife of 61 years, Jacqueline Manning, was near his side.
Joe was born in Lebanon to J.D. and Emile Manning.
Joe and Jackie are the parents of Kim (Russell) Marks, Kelly (Peter) Beale and Joseph Brian (Tricia) Manning. He is proud grandfather of Ryan Neil Marks, Jacqueline Taylor Marks, Parker Manning Beale, Joseph Nicholas Manning, Grace Elizabeth Manning and Ryan Steles, his step-grandchild.
Joe was predeceased by his parents, J.D. and Emile Manning, and by his brother Jimmy.
He is survived by his sister, Patsy Ruth (Jonathan) Manning, and by several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Joe graduated high school in 1959 from Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon.
He attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville for three years, majoring in accounting and general business. He left before receiving a degree.
He entered Vanderbilt University Law School in Nashville in September of 1962 and graduated in May of 1965.
While he was in law school, he was editor of the law school’s law review, in which he had one article and two case reviews published.
Following graduation from law school, Joe accepted a position with the Atlanta law firm of Green, Neely, Buckley, DeRieux and Jones.
In 1976 Joe, along with his friend, John “Sonny” Morris, co-founded the Atlanta law firm of what became known as Morris, Manning and Martin. Joe headed the litigation department, and Sonny headed the real estate department. The firm grew from six attorneys to 180.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Feb. 5 at First United Methodist Church of St. Petersburg, located at 212 3rd St. North in St. Petersburg, Florida.
