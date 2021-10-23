Joseph “Ronnie” Ashe, 74, passed away on Oct. 20, 2021.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, Joseph Henry Ashe & Audrey Gregory. He
is survived by his wife, Rita Munday Ashe; daughters, Kimberly Ashe (Brian)
Reichard, Haley Ashe (Nate) Simpson, Megan Ashe (Cory) McDonald, Audrey
Ashe; step-daughter, Tina Shanklin; grandchildren, Brooke Reichard, Brylee
Reichard, Ellie Beth McDonald, Annsley McDonald, Ivy Faith McDonald;
brother, Terry (Beth) Ashe; niece, Jesse Ashe (Derek) Fish; and mother-in-law,
Elizabeth Winford.
He was a graduate of the Lebanon High School class of 1964.
Ronnie was a member
of Halltown Baptist Church in Portland. He was employed for 43-plus years
with the state of Tennessee, serving as the director of the Tennessee
Regulatory Authority.
Visitation was held on Friday at the Christian Life Chapel, located at 105 Holloway Drive in Lebanon and will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 2 p.m. in the Christian Life Chapel. Myron Lasater will officiate the services.
Interment will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Active pallbearers include Derek Fish, Jonah Groves, David Shanklin, Chris Munday, Ray Hester and Travis Fox. Honorary pallbearers are Brian Reichard, Cory McDonald, James Ray Gregory, Charles Ray Riggan, Jimmy Gregory, Joe Gregory, Donna Burk, Kathy Dies, Dale Dies, David Earl Bates, Brent Commerer and Don Cooksey.
Partlow Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-7007, 615-444-7017 (obituary line), www.partlowchapel.com.
