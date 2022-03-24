Joy Simmons passed away on March 21, 2022, at age 66.
The funeral service, conducted by Scott Moore, is at 11 a.m. on Friday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.
Interment will follow the service in Old Union Cemetery, located in Sparta.
The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m.
Joy Elise Drake Simmons was born in Cookeville to Faith Sharon Ellerby Drake and Donald Moore Drake.
She married the love of her life, Malcolm “Bud” Simmons, on July 17, 1983, and they were married for 38 years.
Joy’s love for children led to an early childhood education degree at Volunteer State Community College.
She had her own in-home daycare for 13 years before working for Mid-Cumberland Head Start for 14 years while obtaining her degree. She enjoyed cooking, grilling out, gardening, football, music, and being outside.
She was most proud of her twins, Jason and Celia.
She is survived by: her husband, Malcolm “Bud” Simmons; twins, Jason Simmons and Celia (Jeremy) Taylor; step-daughter, Andrea Simmons; grandsons, Jackson Simmons, Grady Taylor; brother, Steve Drake; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Sherry and Don Drake, and a sister, Rebecca “Becky” Tone Drake.
Pallbearers are Mark Clemmons, Tony Kelley, Will Kennedy, and James Johnstone, Jr.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
