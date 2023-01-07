Joyce Irene Presley Belcher Maynard, a life-long resident of Lebanon, passed peacefully at home on Jan. 2, 2023, at the age of 85, surrounded by her family.
Joyce was born on Oct. 29, 1937, in Smith County to Odell and Ruby Presley, the oldest of 13 children.
Joyce married Dallas Floyd Belcher on Jan. 27, 1953. Together they had five children, Faye (late Bobby) Atwood, Sandra (Brian) Hunter, Debra (Ken) Verges, Michelle (Brian) Hubbard, and Michael (Carmen) Belcher. She had 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 25 years, Harold Maynard. She is also survived by eight siblings — brothers Roy Presley, Kenneth Presley, Tommy Presley, and Jackie Presley, along with sisters Marilyn Hutchinson, Cynthia Murphrey, Marsha Wright, and Janice Arnold.
Joyce is proceeded in death by: her husband of 33 years, Dallas Belcher; her father, Odell Presley; mother, Ruby Baker Presley; brothers, Buddy Presley, Ronnie Presley; and sisters, Betty Pruitte and Kathy Presley.
“Miss Joyce” is well-known for providing life-long love and childcare for many children throughout Wilson County for more than 60 years.
She was a life-long fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide and a season ticket holder of the Tennessee Titans.
She took any opportunity to travel, especially to the beach, where she spent her 85th birthday with her family. She also loved shopping and spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation with family will be held on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Lebanon. Celebration of life services will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Hillcrest Church, with interment to follow at Wilson County Memorial Gardens in Lebanon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Bridge House by mailing those to 110 West High St., Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087, or online at www.thebridgehousetn.org, so that her love and passion of caring for children may live on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.