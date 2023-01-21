Juanita (Jenkins) Sanders passed away peacefully at home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Jan. 4, 2023.
Juanita (Jenkins) Sanders passed away peacefully at home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Jan. 4, 2023.
Juanita was born in 1929 in Jackson County to parents Alton and Plumia Jenkins.
She was the second oldest of six children and was known for keeping a keen and protective eye on her siblings.
She graduated from Carthage High School and went on to marry Jack Sanders.
She had a passion for helping others and pursued a career in healthcare, where she worked in administration at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.
In her spare time, Juanita enjoyed hanging out with family and friends and was an avid walker. Juanita loved her family dearly.
Her children were the light of her life, and her relationship with her sisters was cherished. She was an amazing mother, sister, aunt, colleague, and friend.
She touched the lives of so many people.
She will truly be missed and will not be forgotten.
Juanita was preceded in death by: her husband, Jack Sanders; sons, Robert Sanders, David Sanders; brothers, Leon Jenkins, Lee Eldon Jenkins, Vondal Ray Jenkins; and sister, Geneva.
She is survived by: her sister, Wanda (Ron) Oates; nephews, Tony (Ana) Oates, Ricky (Faye) Jenkins; nieces, Glenda (Bo) Reed, Michelle Oates; sister-in-law, Helen Jenkins; and daughter-in-law, Janet Ragan-Sanders.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Friends of the Tennessee School for the Blind Legacy Fund. Checks can be made payable to and mailed to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (in the memo area if the check, write “Friends of TSB Legacy Fund/in memory of Juanita Sanders”), P.O. Box 440225, Nashville, Tennessee, 37244.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at The Key for their care and compassion.
Juanita will be laid to rest next to her son, Robert, at Wisconsin Memorial Park, located at 13235 West Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin, 53005 at 1 p.m. next Friday.
Heritage Funeral Home — located in Oak Creek, Wisconsin — is serving the family.
