Juanita L. Holcomb passed away peacefully at her home on March 20, 2023, at age 92.
The celebration of life is at 6 p.m. on Monday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Monday from 5 p.m. until the service at 6 p.m.
Juanita Lowe Holcomb was born at Coal Run Hill, Kentucky, to Laura Gross and James Lowe.
She was passionate about the homemaking arts, especially ceramics. She was a certified Duncan ceramicist. The porcelain dolls she made and repaired are prized by many people.
She was an expert seamstress who loved dress-making and doll clothes, though she also enjoyed making quilts and purses.
She also worked in the Kroger bakery for more than 15 years.
Word puzzles occupied any spare time, and she was a master at those too.
Mrs. Holcomb was president of the Pike County Homemakers Club.
Mrs. Holcomb was a strong faith member of Adams Avenue Church of Christ and sang with joy in her faith. Throughout her life, she took care of many others needing help. Her spirit, tenacity, and stellar laugh shall be cherished and missed by many.
Mrs. Holcomb, known as “Mama,” is survived by: her children, Phillip M. Holcomb (and wife, Conya) of Edmond, Oklahoma, James E. Holcomb of Lebanon, Robert H. Holcomb (and his wife, Tanya) of Straford, Wisconsin; and her niece, Carol Fladzinski of Michigan; 11 grandchildren (who she known as “Nanny” to), Bronwynn, Nirasha, Maya, Nadia, Candace, Madison, Lauren, Kelsey, Robert, Robert, Tyler; eight great-grandchildren, Robert, Matthew, Sara, Kennedy, Daisy, Greta, Archer, Jacob; and two great-great-grandchildren, Nova, Zahra.
She is preceded in death by: her husband, Robert H. Holcomb; daughter, Linda Kaye Law; grandson, Elliot Logan Holcomb; great-grandson, Lucero Rodriguez; parents, Laura and James Lowe; brothers, James Lowe, Rodolph Lowe; and sister, Mildred Obrian.
A private, family internment of ashes shall be held in Pikeville, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, individuals are encouraged to please make a donation to Joseph’s Storehouse in Lebanon.
Quite the strong-willed character, Juanita was fierce in her beliefs. But when she laughed, it was quite the memorable laugh.
Arrangements were entrusted to Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.