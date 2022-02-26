For the second time in less than four months, Wilson County faces a lawsuit concerning its judicial commission director, Lisa Coltogirone.
A complaint was filed on behalf of Christopher Miller, who currently serves as a judicial commissioner, but whose term expires on Monday.
The complaint details a series of instances that the plaintiff alleged created a toxic work environment, which also compromised the services of the judicial commissioner’s office. Judicial commissioners’ responsibilities include issuing search warrants and restraining orders, appointing attorneys for indigent defendants, and setting bonds.
Miller was appointed as a judicial commissioner for the first time in 2017, to finish out his predecessor’s unexpired term. His appointment was recommended by the Wilson County Judicial Committee (WCJC) and approved by the entire county commission.
After serving his first partial term as a judicial commissioner, Miller was recommended by the WCJC and reappointed for a subsequent four-year term.
In February of 2021, Coltogirone was appointed by the county as the director of judicial commissioners.
The lawsuit alleges that on March 19, 2021, Lisa Coltogirone held a meeting with judicial commissioners where she stated a new office policy prohibiting judicial commissioners from posting on social media, and where she expressed her expectation that all judicial commissioners will follow a “chain of command,” in which any problems in the office must go through the director first.
During that meeting, Coltogirone is also alleged to have warned the commissioners about reporting anything to the state comptroller office. According to the complaint, both Miller and another judicial commissioner, Stacy Swindle, were reprimanded for “contacting the district attorney’s office about work-related matters.”
The lawsuit alleges that such instruction has a chilling effect and is a First Amendment violation of the judicial commissioner’s right to communicate with elected officials about a matter of public concern. In a memo dated April 10, 2021, Coltogirone reiterated the chain of command instruction and informed the other judicial commissioners that Swindle would be placed on 90-day probation for “insubordination” after contacting the district attorney.
The lawsuit said that Miller and other judicial commissioners took it as a threat of discipline should they attempt to make any similar effort to contact the district attorney.
The lawsuit also levies allegations of improper behavior from Coltogirone that would be considered sexual harassment.
“Between (Feb. 22 and Feb. 25 of 2021), Lisa Coltogirone would use what Miller considered seductive body positions while speaking to him in the office that made him uncomfortable,” the complaint states. “These included leaning over his desk and revealing cleavage, violating his personal space, and putting her arm across the back of his chair ... Then, on or about March 2, 2021, Lisa Coltogirone stood at the end of his desk, hiked her leg up on to a chair while wearing a dress and exposed her groin area to the plaintiff who was seated.”
In a prior lawsuit filed in October, a similar incident allegedly took place. Coltogirone allegedly “went up to (former judicial commissioner Patricia Hamblin’s) office to speak to her … Coltogirone went up to her desk and put her right foot up on the desk exposing her crotch and leaned over her elbow on her knee and spoke to the plaintiff.”
That lawsuit states that the incident made Hamblin feel uncomfortable. Hamblin cited workplace abuse and harassment in the formal complaint filed against Coltogirone and Wilson County.
A Nashville-based lawyer, Angelita Fisher, was hired last summer by the county to interview members of the judicial commission to determine what had happened in the lawsuit filed on Tuesday. The current lawsuit states that Fisher’s process revealed no findings of unlawful harassment or retaliation. However, Miller said he was never provided a copy of that report.
After the release of Fisher’s report, Miller said that Coltogirone retaliated against him by moving his schedule to third shift (from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.) and made his schedule so that he would not have any consecutive days off.
Other allegations against Coltogirone include the set up of a video camera outside a bathroom at the judicial commissioners’ office.
In addition to the workplace harassment, the complaint outlines an incident involving Coltogirone’s husband, Michael Coltogirone, judicial commissioner Felicia Hale, and Charles Hubner, all of whom are listed as defendants in the complaint.
The lawsuit states that “(Around Jan. 3, 2022,) Felicia Hale, during her regular working hours as a judicial commissioner, and Michael Coltogirone, parked at a private residence without that homeowner’s consent, in a silver pickup truck registered to Coltogirone … The private residence was across the street from another residence that was listed for sale … Hale, and/or Michael Coltogirone, and/or others acting in concert with them, caused another person, defendant Charles Hubner, to falsely pose as an interested buyer, who, using a false name, contacted Miller (who is also a real estate agent) asking him to be a buyer’s agent for him to view the property listed for sale.”
According to the complaint, Hubner was not really interested in purchasing the listed property and only obtained access to the property by fraud.
The lawsuit goes on to allege that Mr. Coltogirone “climbed into an adjacent tree and started video recording the listed property.”
When the listed property’s homeowner noticed Hale in a vehicle across his home that had been parked there for quite some time, he reportedly approached Hale. The homeowner then demanded that Mr. Coltogirone get out of the tree.
The lawsuit states that Hale then told the homeowner that she was the next person scheduled to view the listed property and said that Phyliss Webb was her agent. However, when Webb was contacted to confirm, the complaint said she denied being Hale’s agent.
Hale reportedly contacted the homeowner to apologize, indicating that her intent was to catch Miller working in his capacity as a real estate agent, when he was supposed to be working at the judicial commissioners’ office.
In an email on Friday, Bob Burns, the attorney representing the county in the case declined to offer a statement. He cited the matter being under litigation and a policy to not offer comments at such a juncture.
