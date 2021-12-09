Judith Ann Coffman passed away on Nov. 26, 2021, at age 77.
The memorial service, officiated by Devin Black, is at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Fairview Church, located at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon.
Judy Coffman was a gracious lady who faced adversity with everlasting faith and utmost dignity.
Her main focus in life was to ensure family had everything they needed, so she always put their needs ahead of herself.
She was born in Jackson to Allene Wilkinson Marshall and Luther Marshall on Dec. 9, 1943.
Her childhood years were spent in Chicago, Illinois, and she moved to Park Forest, Illinois, in 1971.
After working for CNA Insurance Company for 33 years, she retired in 2009 and relocated to Lebanon.
She was a member of Fairview for 12 years and enjoyed volunteering for Young at Heart.
Her favorite pastimes were playing Keno, Bingo, word search puzzles and shopping.
She is survived by: her daughter, Patty (Neil) McConnell; grandchildren, Samantha McConnell, Shane McConnell; great-grandchild, Beckett McConnell; brother, Jimmy Marshall; and sisters, Donna Bayes, Diane (Ed) Gorman, Janie (Bob) Diezi, and Joan Green.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, Allene and Luther Marshall; sister, Barbara Straatman; and brother, James Whitten.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-9393
