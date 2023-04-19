Judy Ann Dalton entered into eternal rest on April 16, 2023, at age 75.
The funeral service, conducted by Darrin Reynolds, is at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment in Wilson County Memorial will follow the service.
Pallbearers are Tyler Walker, Micah Walker, Zac Walker, Draven Anderson, Tim Barrett, Billy Mullinax and Andy Mullinax. Honorary pallbearers are Billy Brown and Walter “K.Y.” Reels.
The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m.
Judy Ann Barrett Dalton was born in Lebanon to Hazel Mai Warren and Sanford Barrett.
Mrs. Dalton was a life-long member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
She was the first female hired to work in the TRW factory in 1971. At TRW is where she met the love of her life, Jackie. She worked there until her retirement in 2002.
Mrs. Dalton loved to travel, especially by motorcycle, with her husband and friends. She also enjoyed camping and dancing.
Mrs. Dalton is survived by: her husband of 42 years, Jackie Dalton; children: Anthony (Kayla) Walker, Rhonda Anderson; grandchildren, Tyler (Taylor) Walker, Micah (Ashley) Walker, Zac (Lyndsy) Walker, Katelyn Walker, Draven Anderson, Maicee Anderson; great-grandchildren, Oaklee Walker, Sheperd Walker, Easton Mack Walker; brother, Joe (Pam) Barrett; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hazel and Sanford Barrett, and her brother, William Barrett.
Arrangements were entrusted to Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.
