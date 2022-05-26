Judy Ann Denney was known as “a sweet lady who lived a lifetime of kindness.”
Denney, 78, of Lebanon, passed away on May 24, 2022.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Don Denney; parents, C.V. and Elsie Maye Baker; grandson, John Dillon Cassetty; and a brother-in-law, Fran Buhler.
She is survived by: her son, Charles (Jennifer) Denney; daughter, Melissa Cassetty; sister, Nancy Lou Buhler; and grandchildren, Sam Denney, Meredith Denney and Adam Cassetty.
Judy loved her family, her friends, and was right at home on the front porch
at the Denney farm in Shop Springs.
She was a nurse’s aide and clerk with the Wilson County Health Department for more than 30 years and a member of First Presbyterian Church in Lebanon.
She loved being a Mom and “Momay” — a proud grandmother of four.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, located 304 West Main St. in Lebanon. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m., with visitation from 9 a.m. until the service at the church. Rev. Sherard Edington and Gary Drennon will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Morgan, Mike Morgan, Skylar Davis, Hunter Allison, John Daniel Alsup, and Carl Ragland.
Interment will follow in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.
