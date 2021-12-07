Judy Cannon passed away on Dec. 3, 2021 at age 83.
The funeral service, conducted by Jamie Watson, is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.
Interment in Wilson County Memorial Park will follow the service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family received friends on Monday and will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m.
Elizabeth Joan “Judy” Cannon was born in Marion, Virginia, to Elma Scott Parks and Raymond Parks.
She married the love of her life, Bill Cannon, and took great joy in being the best wife that she could be for him.
She enjoyed working in the yard and being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Cannon is survived by: her children, Cindi (Danny) Henshaw, Gary L. Cannon, Rhonda Brewington, Michael (Sara) Cannon; siblings, Sue Douglas, Debbie (Jeff) Ball, Jessie Parks; grandchildren, Jarad Francis, Brandon (Meredith) Francis, Josh Brewington, Jennifer (Zack)Diekmann, Rebecca (Alex) Strittmater, SaraBeth Cannon, Emily (Austin) Conway, Carli Cannon; great-grandchildren, Brianna Brewington, Alyssa Brewington, Andrew Francis, Davaney Diekmann, Zailey Diekmann, Justin Francis, Dean Strittmater; nieces and nephews, Jeri (James) Heaton, Robbie Dollard, Sasha (Todd) Ellis, Dustin (Savannah) Ball; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and special friends, Emma and Herb Winningham, Donna, Diane, Danny, and Sue and Fred Smith.
She is preceded in death by: her husband of 64 years, Bill Cannon; son-in-law, Tommy Brewington; parents, Elma and Raymond Parks; brother, Tommy Parks; and infant sister, Betty Jo Parks.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-9393
