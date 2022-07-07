Judy Stroud passed away on July 5, 2022, at age 74.
The funeral service is 10 a.m. on Friday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment in Wilson County Memorial Gardens will follow the service.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Thursday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. until the service at 10 a.m.
Judy Carol Lucas Stroud was born in Senath, Missouri, to Rachel Anderson and William Lucas.
She married
Jerry Stroud.
She enjoyed being with her family, especially the grandbabies.
Mrs. Stroud worked as an administrative assistant with Kroger.
Mrs. Stroud is survived by: her husband of 57 years, Jerry Stroud; children, Kim (John) Hendrick, Jim (Sierra Luna) Stroud; grandchildren, Adrienne Stroud, Caroline Hendrick, Lake Hendrick, Lainey Stroud; brother-in-law, Larry (Kelly King) Stroud; sister-in-law, Sue (Mike) Lish; numerous nieces and nephews; and furry companion, Joy.
Memorial donations are suggested to Tennessee Donor Services.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
