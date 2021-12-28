Judy Mae Farmer, 74, of Carthage, passed away on Dec. 21, 2021, at her home.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Charlie Farmer and Barbara “Maxine” Farmer; brothers, George Farmer, Roy Farmer, Gary Wayne Farmer; and half-sister, Frances Farmer Brinkley.
She is survived by her brothers — Charlie Farmer and Dee (Nancy) Farmer — and her sisters, Debbie (Bobby) Batts and Lee (Philip) DeLozier.
Judy was born in Nashville, and the family moved to Lebanon a few years later.
She graduated from Lebanon High School and then went to Draughon’s Business College.
She then started working at National Life and the Grand Ole Opry, where she retired from.
No services are planned for Miss Farmer at this time.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements. 615-444-7007, 615-444-7700 (obituary line), www.partlowchapel.com
