Judy Morris passed away on July 14, 2022.
Judy Southerland Morris was born in Chattanooga to Lorene Green and John Southerland.
She worked as an administrative assistant at Nissan.
Judy was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Lebanon and assisted with the food pantry there.
She is survived by her sons -Scott (Angela) Morris and Chris (Madrea) Morris — and numerous grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by: her son, Joey Morris; parents, Lorene and John Southerland; and siblings, John, Bruce, and Barbara Ann.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
