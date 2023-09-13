Julia Ann Strange passed away on Aug. 8, 2023, surrounded by family.
She was born on July 27, 1939, to Andrew and Fannie Smith of Lebanon.
She graduated from Lebanon High School and attended David Lipscomb College.
She met Larry Strange, the love of her life, in Lebanon, and they were married on Aug. 20, 1961. Julia and Larry began their life together in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where their first daughter, Amy, was born. Then, they moved to Memphis for two years. From there, they moved to Nashville, where daughters Eve and Holly were born. Julia took expert care of her home and family during these years.
In 1972, Larry and Julia relocated to Covington, where he worked for Tipton County Farm Bureau. Soon after moving to Covington, Julia began working for Lydall, Inc. She continued her career there as office manager, then as controller, and retired from there in 1998.
She and Larry moved to Jackson in 1997, when Larry retired.
They were members of Campbell Street Church of Christ in Jackson and loved their church family.
Julia leaves behind her daughters — Amy (Steve) Warren of Searcy, Arkansas, Eve (Dave) Clouse of Jackson and Holly (Scott) Knowlton of Memphis.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 ½ years, Larry Strange.
She leaves 13 favorite grandchildren and 2 favorite great-grandchildren behind, and they will miss her immensely. Her favorite grandchildren are Nathan Warren, Brooke Warren, Carson Warren, Miranda Warren, Carly Warren, Jackson Clouse, Kayla Clouse, Eden Foster, Harrison Foster, Conley Brown, Chad Brown, James Knowlton, and Julia Knowlton. Her favorite great-grandchildren are Blayke Leigh Clouse and Bennett Wilson Clouse.
She also leaves: brother and sister-in-law, Freddie and Ann Strange; sister-in-law, Dorothy Jean Smith; brother-in-law, J.T. Robinson; along with a host of loved nieces and nephews.
Julia was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, and three brothers.
Julia loved the Lord with her whole heart.
She will be greatly missed.
A celebration of her life was held on Aug. 9 at Campbell Street Church of Christ.
