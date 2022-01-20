Funeral services for Julie Walker Williams will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with David Harbison and Chad Pinion officiating.
Interment will be held in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Tuesday after 9 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Mrs. Williams, 64, of Lebanon passed away peacefully on Jan. 17, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on July 14, 1957, in Madison.
She worked at Bridgestone/Firestone for 20 years and went on to work at Berry’s Jewelry, where she retired after 20 years.
She is a member of Friendship Baptist Church.
Julie loved life and was always putting others first.
She was preceded in death by her father, Johnny Walker.
She is survived by: her husband, George W. Williams; daughter, Rachel (Ronnie) Presley; step-son, Jason Williams; step-daughter, Kristi (Brian) Geering; grandchildren, Walker Presley, Sienna Dunham, Lawrence Geering; mother, Lucy Rohelier Walker; and three brothers, Steven (Melissa) Walker, Aaron (Robin) Walker and Michael (Cynthia) Walker.
In lieu of flowers, Julie requested that contributions be made to the education fund in the name of Walker Presley held at Suntrust Bank, which is now Truist.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
