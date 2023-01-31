Cumberland Early College 1

Cumberland University and Green Hill High School have partnered to present GHS students with an opportunity to earn an associates degree alongside their high school diploma. Pictured are (from left) Cumberland Associate Provost Mark Hanshaw, Cumberland President Paul Stumb, GHS Assistant Principal Kelly MacLean, GHS Principal Kevin Dawson, Dean of Cumberland’s Oakley School Jenny Mason, Cumberland Dual Enrollment and Early College Coordinator Amy Grant, Green Hill school counselor and dual enrollment coordinator Christy Walker, and Cumberland Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Bill McKee.

When the first group of Cumberland University’s early college program students graduated high school last May, they left the lockers and classes of their alma maters behind with not only a high-school diploma, but with an associate’s degree as well.

Through a newly-announced program, Green Hill High School students will have an opportunity to do the same.

