June McClanahan Moore, 93, passed away on Jan. 12, 2023, after a short illness. At the time, she was a resident at Wilson Manor Assisted Living in Lebanon for one year after having lived in Mt. Juliet for seven years.

She was born in East Nashville on July 15, 1929, to Marie and James McClanahan, who preceded her in death, as well as her husband, James Warfield Moore of Clarksville, and two of her sisters, Mildred Early and Margie Blanton.

