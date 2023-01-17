June McClanahan Moore, 93, passed away on Jan. 12, 2023, after a short illness. At the time, she was a resident at Wilson Manor Assisted Living in Lebanon for one year after having lived in Mt. Juliet for seven years.
She was born in East Nashville on July 15, 1929, to Marie and James McClanahan, who preceded her in death, as well as her husband, James Warfield Moore of Clarksville, and two of her sisters, Mildred Early and Margie Blanton.
She is survived by: her sister, Ann McClanahan King of Lebanon; nieces, Linda Parsons of Knoxville, Jill Luffman of Mt. Juliet, Paula Crawford of Lebanon, Laurie Stone of Knoxville; and nephews, Allen King of Lebanon, Jim Early of Mt. Juliet, Joe Blanton of Hermitage.
She also had many great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
June graduated from East Nashville High School in 1948, where she was active in the music ensemble and art activities.
Upon graduation, she attended Draughons Business School and worked as secretary to the president of Life and Casualty Insurance Company in Nashville. She worked in the Billy Graham office during the Nashville crusade as a secretary.
She sang for several years with a trio on a Nashville television station.
June was an avid tennis player and on the bowling team in Stone Mountain, Georgia, after her marriage to Jimmy.
She was a member of the Baptist church there and sang in the choir. She was a devoted caregiver to her husband, Jimmy, who years later passed away with multiple sclerosis.
After moving to Mt. Juliet, she attended West Hills Baptist Church in Lebanon.
She loved her sisters and her extended family and is rejoicing in heaven with those who have gone on before her. Second Corinthians 5:8 reads, “To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.”
Funeral services and burial were held on Sunday at McReynolds, Nave, & Larson Funeral Home and at Greenwood Cemetery in Clarksville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gideons International or Samaritan’s Purse Ministry.
