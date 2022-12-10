The sheriff’s office has been receiving several complaints regarding jury-duty scams throughout Wilson County.
The sheriff’s office has been receiving several complaints regarding jury-duty scams throughout Wilson County.
Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Moore said that the scam has actually been going on for a long time.
“The way that they’re trying to scam people, their method of doing it has changed over the years because of technology,” Moore said. “The biggest thing that they’re doing that fools a lot of people is spoofing.”
With spoofing technology, scammers can indicate that the originator of a call is an agency other than the true originator.
“It’ll pop up as our number,” Moore said. “If somebody does get called and they think its suspicious, for one, you never give out any personal identifying information. For two, hang up and then call our main number.”
Complaints usually increase around the time that jury summons are sent out, and the elderly have been a frequent target group.
“We have had several victims in the past that have called in with a gift card number or a money order or sent it through some type of wireless means, so we really try to keep it out there and keep it fresh on everybody’s minds.”
The number of victims has decreased over the years, but the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office still sends out warnings to keep residents aware.
“I would say it’s not near as high as it used to be,” Moore said. “I’m going to say one or two out of every 10. That’s one or two that we don’t want to let happen. We’ve had anywhere from a few hundred dollars to a couple thousand dollars that people have lost by sending in their personal information along with some type of payment.”
One thing that the scammers have started to do is find deputies’ names with their rank, and then, they call claiming to be those deputies.
“The first thing that they try to do is intimidate the victim,” Moore said. “Once you’re intimidated, it kind of gives you tunnel vision to where you can’t think clearly or reasonably, and that’s when a lot of people start giving out information that they shouldn’t.”
Authentic jury-duty notifications are nearly always delivered by mail, and many of the scam phone calls occur outside of business hours.
