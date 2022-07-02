Kevon Honeycutt will still be in one honeymoon stage when he embarks on his actual honeymoon in two weeks.
He’s finding himself in lots of new places this month.
It was announced on Wednesday that Honeycutt has been named the head coach of the Watertown High School boys basketball program.
“I never imagined myself being in a program where they have these nice facilities and where you have an administration that does it right,” Honeycutt said. “I’m eager to get started. I haven’t been this excited in a while. I’m looking forward to being where they do everything right with every single athletic program. The facilities as a whole are nice.
“Talking with Mr. (Watertown principal Darian) Brown, I feel like we see things the same way. I’m fortunate. I’m blessed. I’m thankful. It’s like Christmas coming early for me. Hopefully, we can keep this high rolling.”
The 27-year-old was selected from a pool of 15 applicants, with eight of those individuals garnering interviews.
“I’m a person — as an ex-old basketball coach — I still believe in team,” Brown said. “You do things together. You win together. You lose together. It’s about finding that person who has the commitment to our school and our community. I think that’s what’s made us successful. If you look at the success we’ve had the last few years, it’s because we have head coaches who come in here who are committed to our kids and committed to our school. That’s what’s neat.
“You see our coaches at other events and supporting each other. You see our coaches wanting kids to play multiple sports. We have coaches willing to share players. For me, that’s huge. He grew up in a small community. He knows what that’s all about. For me, that was big.”
Honeycutt was a three-sport athlete — baseball, basketball and cross country — at Scott High School in East Tennessee.
“I’m big on kids playing more than one sport,” Honeycutt said. “There’s mounds of great things that come with dual-sport athletes. It helps the school as a whole. We’re a small school. We have 600-something kids. It’s going to be fun working with those other coaches. We face things these bigger schools don’t face.
“We’re big on trying to get into the community where I’m working. There’ll never be a Friday-night football game, a Tuesday-night volleyball game … there’ll never been a game where my face is not there.”
Honeycutt is interested in building relationship with the community’s younger players as well.
“One of things Coach Honeycutt talked about was getting here and being in the middle school and in the lower grades,” Brown said. “You have a new beginning after Coach (Matt) Bradshaw has been here that long, and you want somebody who can establish that new beginning. You want somebody to grow it the right way. I think that’s something he’s committed to and will get after it.”
Bradshaw resigned in May in order to become the head coach at Stewarts Creek High School. He left Watertown as its all-time wins leader with 233, having led the Purple Tigers to their first region title since the 1930s in 2012. One year later, Watertown won district and region titles and won 30 games en route to reaching the state tournament for the only time in the program’s history.
“Coach Bradshaw did an incredible job here,” Brown said. “He left Watertown after 12 seasons as the all-time winningest coach at Watertown basketball. It makes you leery starting back over.
“I really wanted to find somebody who was young with lots of energy and head-coaching experience who could come in and rejuvenate this program. I wanted somebody who could come in here and do the work. Once I got to know Kevon more and after talking with his principal in Virginia, she kept talking about how he works and gets out in the community and sells his program. He builds his program from the bottom up. He sold the community on his program. You want somebody who will roll up their sleeves and get to work. I’m excited for our kids, our school and our community.”
After playing one year at Alice Lloyd (Kentucky) College, Honeycutt later served as an assistant coach for two seasons at the school.
He then coached for two seasons at Lee High School in Virginia, helping a program that hadn’t had a winning season in more than 10 years to a 12-9 record in his first season there.
Last season, Honeycutt was back near his hometown, leading Sunbright to a 16-10 record and a regional-tournament berth.
Honeycutt recently relocated to Cookeville and was making an approximate 90-minute commute to Sunbright for the last couple of months of the school year.
However, the Watertown opening intrigued him.
“It was mostly the culture,” Honeycutt — who hopes to relocate to somewhere closer to the Watertown area — said. “I did some research on the school before I ever sent my resume in. I thought this is a program where I could see myself helping them be successful. They’re a school that does everything right. After talking to Mr. Brown, I see how well they do stuff. As a coach, you want to be a part of a school and a program to where they do everything the right way to where it benefits not just the school but also the kids who go to school there too. It was just the atmosphere.
“I live in Cookeville. My fiance’s family lives over here. (Watertown) is a place I can see settling down in. It’s everything I have grown up in. I grew up in a rural area. The culture is something that stood out and the success they’ve had. It’s a beautiful school and a beautiful community. I look forward to being a part of it.”
The Purple Tigers struggled to an 8-22 record last season, finishing tied for last in the four-team District 6-2A with a 1-5 league mark.
Watertown returns three starters for next season in senior guard Trent Spradlin, junior guard Jacob Goodall and junior forward Chase McConnell.
While Honeycutt would prefer to play an up-tempo style, he will adjust that according to the make-up of the team.
“It changes according to your personnel,” Honeycutt said. “You can’t run when you have guys who can’t run. You can’t slow the game down when you have guys who are all 5-foot-6. I want my guys to learn how to play, not to learn plays. I want our kids to be able to learn how to play basketball at a young age. It’s a lot of freedom, but at the same time, it’s a lot of structure.
“I love getting up and down the floor and playing at a fast pace if I have guys who can do it. I’m excited to see what we do have and what we’re working with. You’re going to see that these kids worked hard in the offseason. You’re going to see kids who get after it defensively. I don’t care if you can score 30. I want you to make sure the other guy doesn’t score 30.”
Honeycutt will have two first-year assistant coaches in Seth Price and Brandt Martin, a non-faculty assistant. Price served as the acting head coach as the team competed in June’s basketball camps.
“He’s done a great job of keeping them going until we could get a new coach hired,” Brown said of Price. “He and Brandt have done a phenomenal job. They’ve worked hard all summer. We’ve gotten work all summer.”
The team has conducted a tryout, with all of the players who tried out being retained.
However, Honeycutt could have additional tryouts prior to the season in November.
“I look forward to trying to get more (players) than what we’ve got,” Honeycutt said.
Watertown actually hosted its final summer camp, which ended on June 24.
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s two-week dead period began on Sunday and will extend through next Saturday.
Honeycutt hopes to meet the team for the first time as soon as possible once the dead period ends.
He’ll have a week with the team before his wedding on June 16, followed by a honeymoon in Hawaii beginning two days later.
“I know they’ve been in the gym,” Honeycutt said. “I’m not too concerned with trying to get them caught up. I’m just real eager to get my hands on them. Meeting them is first and foremost.”
