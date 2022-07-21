Services for Justice Lamar Word, 10, will be held on Saturday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel.
Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Gladeville Cemetery.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Services for Justice Lamar Word, 10, will be held on Saturday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel.
Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Gladeville Cemetery.
Survivors include: his parents, Victor and Star Word of Powder Springs, Georgia; sister, Joy Nance of Nashville; brother, Jonathan Nance of Nashville; grandmother, Vivian Isles of Atlanta, Georgia; grandparents, Larry and Vivian Word of Mt. Juliet; great-grandmother, Yolanda Sanders of Las Vegas, Nevada, Odelia Bender of Mt. Juliet; aunts, Sherry Y. Bell, Sondo Bell-Bernard, Spring C. Jackson, Brandy (Brenda) Stanton; uncles, Sherman C. Davis, Jr., Shank Mason, Stanley (Muhammad) Bell, Shawn Bell, Sir Isles, Jerome (Enja) Word; great-aunts, Vera Walker, Rochelle Hayes, Cathy Bender, Bonnie Campbell, Melissa Bender Ellison, Crystal Bender James (Kris), Paula (Rubin) Collick; and great-uncles, Valiant Mason, Michael (Carol) Thompson, Kerry Majors, Harry Majors.
Justice will be missed by a host of family and friends, especially his cousins Kennedy, Charleigh, Kaiden and his extended family dogs, Kane and Capone.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.