NEWS 4 PHOTO

Embattled vaping company Juul Labs announced layoffs on Nov. 10 as the company tries to weather growing setbacks to its electronic cigarette business, including lawsuits, government bans and increasing competition.

 AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

Embattled vaping company Juul Labs has reached settlements covering thousands of lawsuits over its e-cigarettes, which in recent years became a scourge in schools and communities nationwide.

Financial terms of the settlement were not disclosed, but Juul said that it has secured an equity investment to fund it.

