Kade Hawker Reeder passed away on Jan. 29, 2022, at age 32.
No public services are scheduled.
Kade attended, was saved, and was baptized at Friendship Baptist Church.
He enjoyed fishing, playing baseball, and skateboarding.
Kade was born in Lebanon to Dana Hawker and Jamie Reeder.
He is survived by: his children, Brantley Hawker, Kaden Hawker; grandparents, Betty and Jimmy Reeder; godmother, Sandra McIntyre; brother, Elijah Hawker; aunts, Lisa Ghazaz, Dianna Brown, Brandy Reeder Patton, Chrissy Reeder Johnson; and uncles, Tony Johnson and Rusty Reeder.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, Dana Hawker and Jamie Reeder; grandparents, Helen and Danny Hawker; and aunt, Loretta Hawker.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
