Karen Melissa White, 69, of the Commerce community, died on Jan. 15, 2022, at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.
Born on Nov. 25, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Will Edwin Fields and Doris Anne Oakley Fields.
Karen was preceded in death by her husband, James D. White, in 2003.
She was a 1971 graduate of Watertown High School and Middle Tennessee State University.
Karen was a retired teacher at Watertown Elementary School and was an elder of Commerce Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by: her sons, Eddie White (and his wife, Regina), Jarrod White (and his wife, Lisa); grandchildren, Caitlin (Matthew) McDonald, Zechariah White; great-grandchild, Chloe Hurst; aunt, Frances (Lynn) Hasten; and cousins, Julia Wood, Charles Hasten, Jr., Dr. Wayman Hasten, Becky Taylor, Kathy Dedman, Joy Carroll and Roy Fields.
Visitation and funeral services were held on Monday at Hunter Funeral Home, with Denny Shepard officiating. Interment was held at Commerce Cemetery.
Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
