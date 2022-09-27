Jackson White’s favorite episode of his new Hulu series “Tell Me Lies” was also the hardest for him to film. His real-life mom, actor Katey Sagal, played his mother on this week’s fifth episode.

We meet Sagal’s character, Norah, when White’s Stephen returns home from college for Christmas break. He’s the middle child of three kids who were raised by their single mom. Throughout the episode we see Norah’s manipulation tactics and distortion of reality. She uses her own children as scapegoats and deflects any focus put on to her own behavior.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.