Katherine Cason, 75, passed away on March 30, 2022, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon.
She was married to the love of her life, James H. Cason, for 57 years.
One daughter was born, Dr. Dalydia (Andray) Clemons, one son, Megail (Ornessa) High, and one bonus son, Willard (Charlotte) Cason.
To cherish her memories, she had four grandchildren, Kaitlyn Clemons, Kason Clemons, Cameron High, Joseph (Rilee and Raegan) Payne; three sisters, Christine Beasley, Mamie Bass, Billie Strong. brothers-in-law; Eddie Maynard, Homer Cason, Roy Cason, Joe (Melony) Cason, Sydney Cason; sisters-in-law, Ethel Johnson, Sarah Cason, Annie (Wayne) Bailey, Evelyn Cason, Carrie Word, Henrietta Cason, Gail Neal; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family children and grandchildren who she adored.
She will lie in honor and public viewing on Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel.
Family visitation will be held on Saturday from noon until 1 p.m., with the funeral to follow at Lebanon Church of God, located at 600 C.L. Manier St. in Lebanon. Pastor Andray Clemons will be the eulogist.
Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements were entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home.
