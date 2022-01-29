Graveside service for Katherine Trusty Beal was held on Friday at Wilson County Memorial Gardens, with Brandt Waggoner officiating. Visitation was held on Thursday and on Friday prior to the service at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
Mrs. Beal, 86, of Lebanon, passed away on Jan. 26, 2022, at her home.
Born on Aug. 1, 1935, in DeKalb County, she is the daughter of the late Cohen and Aubrie Midgett Trusty.
She had worked as a telephone operator, at Texas Boot, and lastly at Famous Footwear.
She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church, where she had taught Sunday school, worked in mission groups, and sang in the choir.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Moss and Alma Graves, and two brothers, W.J. Trusty and Hobart Trusty.
She is survived by: her husband of more than 65 years, David W. Beal; two daughters, Debbie (Benton) Gray, Donna (Greg) Harrell; granddaughter, Amy Gray; grandson, Randall (Mercedes) Harrell; two great grandsons, Kaden Harrell, Kameron Harrell; and great-granddaughter, Delaney Harrell.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Roger McKinney, Wallace Alsup and nephews.
Active pallbearers are Benton Gray, Amy Gray, Greg Harrell, Randy Harrell, Kaden Harrell, Kameron Harrell, and Delaney Harrell.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
