Kathleen Harris, 87, of Lebanon, passed away on April 5, 2023, at Wilson Manor in Lebanon.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, John and Bertha Harris; sisters, Julia Minchey, Elizabeth Schemel, Mildred Stone, Louise Smithwick; and brothers, Fred Nell Harris, John William Harris, Steve Harris and Ray Harris.
She is survived by: her sister, Dot Smith of Hermitage; brother, Jim (JoAnn) Harris of Florida; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Kathleen was a member of College Hills Church of Christ.
Visitation will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. in the Christian Life Chapel, located at 105 Holloway Dr. in Lebanon.
Mike Richardson will officiate the funeral service, and interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Harris, Ricky Harris, Richard Minchey, Phillip Harris, Keith Harris and John Harris.
The family would like to express their thanks to Wilson Manor and Gentiva Hospice for their wonderful care.
Partlow Funeral Chapel in care of arrangements.
