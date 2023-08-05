Kathryn “Kathy” Gail Foster, 67, of Smyrna, passed away on July 11, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis Hardin Foster and Ruth Paty Gardner.
Updated: August 5, 2023 @ 6:14 am
Kathryn “Kathy” Gail Foster, 67, of Smyrna, passed away on July 11, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis Hardin Foster and Ruth Paty Gardner.
She is survived by her sisters — Pamela (Pam) Foster, Janice Flynn and Patricia (Patsy) Erb — along with a niece and a nephew.
Kathy retired from the state of Tennessee after 25 years.
She enjoyed gardening and loved all animals, especially her cats.
Kathy requested that any condolence gifts be sent to your local animal shelter.
