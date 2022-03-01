Kathryn Martin Gibson passed away peacefully at home in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on Feb. 22, 2022.
She was born in Lebanon to Lillard and Frances Martin on Aug. 30, 1949.
After graduating from Tennessee Tech University, she moved to Port St. Lucie, Florida, to begin teaching high school orchestra.
It was in Port St. Lucie in 1972 that she met the love of her life, Wayne Gibson, while he was on spring break from college. They were married on Sept. 1, 1973.
Together, Wayne and Kathryn were blessed with four children — Wayne Jr., Mark, Bryant, and Amy, and 10 beautiful grandchildren, who were the joy in her life. Kathryn and Wayne, or Granny and Poppy, loved nothing more than spending time with their family and watching their grandkids play baseball.
Kathryn shared her love of music, children, and teaching for more than 40 years, moving from high school, to middle school orchestra, and then becoming a principal at St. Timothy United Methodist in Stone Mountain, Georgia. She came out of a very brief retirement to teach music to pre-schoolers at Cannon United Methodist, where several of her 10 grandchildren attended.
Through the years, Kathryn touched the lives of countless children, teachers, and families through music and teaching, and her great love for the Lord.
Her true joy in life is her family.
Kathryn is survived by: her beloved husband of 48 years, Wayne; her children., Wayne Jr. (Misty), Mark (Jessica), Bryant (Katie), Amy (Michael Davis); her cherished grandchildren, Wayne III (Tripp), William, Walker, Clara, Mark Jr, Benjamin, Camden, Cooper, Kennedy, Emma; her siblings, Glenn, Lane, Gayle; all of her nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews; and her best friends, Sharman Pirkle and Glenda Davis.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lillard and Frances Martin.
Kathryn will be remembered for her unrivaled generosity, her delicious cooking, her love for her family and her dedication to the Lord.
A viewing was held at Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens in Snellville, Georgia, on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. A memorial service was held at Cannon United Methodist Church in Snellville at 2 p.m. on Monday.
Her sons — Wayne, Mark and Bryant — her son-in-law (Michael), her brother (Lane Martin), and her nephew (Grady Bentley) will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Glenn Martin, Jimmy McDowell, Bill McDowell, Kenney Ricker, Justin Ricker, Jarrod Ricker and Trampas Rednour.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Cannon United Methodist Preschool in memory of Kathryn Gibson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.