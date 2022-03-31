Kathy Presley passed away on March 28, 2022, at age 63.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon on Friday from noon until 2 p.m. The graveside service, conducted by Danny Sellars, is at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Kathy Cheryle Presley was born in Lebanon to Ruby Baker Presley and Odell Presley.
She worked as a surgery technician.
She attended Fairview Baptist Church, was a fan of Alabama football, and enjoyed both the beach and her grandkids.
She is survived by: her daughters, Melissa Chrestman, Trista (Chris) Ward; grandchildren, Cameron Harris, Lilly Ward, Aiden Ward, Addison Ward, Kristopher Cochran, Destinee Presley; great-grandchildren, Rayleigh Priddy, Ivory Priddy, Elaina Presley, Klayton Cochran; siblings, Joyce Belcher Maynard, Roy Presley, Kenneth Presley, Tommy Presley, Marilyn Hutchinson, Janice Arnold, Jack Presley, Cynthia Murphrey, Marsha Wright; honorary sister, Denise Reece; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death: by her daughter, Shelby Presley; parents, Ruby and Odell Presley; and siblings Buddy Presley, Betty Pruitte, and Ronnie Presley.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.