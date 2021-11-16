Funeral services for Kathy Richardson Gray were held at 10 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2021 at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Ronnie Armistead and Jacob Colwell officiating. Interment was held in Crestview Memorial Gardens in Gallatin.
Visitation was held on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Monday at Ligon & Bobo.
Mrs. Gray, 59, of Laguardo passed away on Nov. 12 at her home.
Born on Dec. 15, 1961, in West Palm Beach, Florida, she is the daughter of the late Harold Thomas “Red” Richardson and Lucille Margaret Graff Richardson.
She worked with her husband and family on the farm raising, and selling produce.
She enjoyed making crafts.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Mark Gray, who passed away on Aug. 6, 2015.
She is survived by: three children, Jennifer Gray, Jonathan (Anita) Gray, Jessica (Josh) Lassiter; close family friends, Allen Yelton, Holly Yelton, Gus Yelton; grandchildren, Ansley Gray, Adler Gray, Elijah Lassiter and Isabella Lassiter.
Honorary pallbearers were Jerry Britton, Randy Jenkins, Gerald Stewart, Allen Yelton, Jody Russell and Christian Haefele. Active pallbearers were Haskel Evans, Gus Yelton, Sammy Saylors, Kenny Estes, Anthony Driver and Teddy Stewart.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com
