Kathy Sue Stevenson passed away on Sept. 7, 2022, at 68.
A celebration of life will be held on Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Veterans Building in Fiddlers Grove, located at 945 East Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon.
Kathy was born on Aug. 17, 1954, in Ypsilanti, Michigan, to John Logan Cheek and Frances Louise Britton.
She is survived by: three brothers, John Cheek of Lebanon, Larry Cross (Carry) of Grand Junction, Colorado, Jimmy Bower (Rita) of Pinconning, Michigan; two stepbrothers, Mark Hack of Florida, Richard Hack of Michigan; two nieces, Adriana Cross of Las Vegas, Nevada, Autumn Akud of Denver, Colorado; along with many close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Frances Cheek.
She was previously employed by the city of Lebanon.
Kathy was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church and life member of the Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America (AVVA) Chapter 1004 and served as its vice president from 2018 until her death.
She enjoyed making knit hats for veterans, her fur pets, reading romance novels, and especially enjoyed the Hallmark Channel. Her brother, John, was a wonderful caretaker during her last days.
Memorial donations can be made to the AVVA Chapter 1004, Inc., by mailing those to P.O. Box 128, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37088.
