Katie Robinson, 81, passed away on Jan. 30, 2022, at Alive Hospice in Nashville.
She leaves to cherish her memory: step-children, Charles (Gwen) Robinson, Dr. Mary Vaughn; sisters, Joyce Williams, Mary Winters, Sue Winters; and many other relatives and friends.
Family visitation will be held from noon until 1 p.m. on Saturday at Hellum Funeral Chapel.
Interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery Main in Nashville at 2 p.m.
Arrangements were entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.